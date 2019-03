If 'Metal Gear Solid' Ever Happens Oscar Isaac Wants To Play Solid Snake

To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake.



The ball’s in Oscar’s court. THIS-MUSING-IS-NOT-NEWS-PSA:To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake.The full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started, but..Ask @Bosslogic where the idea for his brilliant mock up came from.The ball’s in Oscar’s court. pic.twitter.com/DKM1gw0Oc2 March 4, 2019

Hey, so what's up with thatmovie? Are we ever going to see Solid Snake on the big screen?and's Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been attached to directing the video game adaptation for five years (!!!!) and nothing has gone anywhere. That's not changing with this story, but at least somebody is showing some interest in getting the ball rolling.For some dumb reason an interviewer for IGN asked the cast ofwhat video game movie they'd like to star in. I'm not sure what that has to do with Netflix's drug war thriller, but Isaac really wants to see thatmovie happen...When asked who he would want to play, Isaac's obvious answer was "Snake, man." Of course he's going to say that. Solid Snake is one of the most recognizable characters in video games. The black ops agent has been starring in the franchise since the first game in 1987, and was most recently seen in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.So will this lead anywhere? Maybe, maybe not, but Vogt-Roberts caught wind of Isaac's comments and he's definitely down. In fact, he's been down with the idea since last year when he had a mock-up of aposter with Isaac as Solid Snake.