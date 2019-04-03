If 'Metal Gear Solid' Ever Happens Oscar Isaac Wants To Play Solid Snake

Hey, so what's up with that Metal Gear Solid movie? Are we ever going to see Solid Snake on the big screen? Kong: Skull Island and The Kings of Summer's Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been attached to directing the video game adaptation for five years (!!!!) and nothing has gone anywhere. That's not changing with this story, but at least somebody is showing some interest in getting the ball rolling.
For some dumb reason an interviewer for IGN asked the cast of Triple Frontier what video game movie they'd like to star in. I'm not sure what that has to do with Netflix's drug war thriller, but Isaac really wants to see that Metal Gear Solid movie happen...
“Metal Gear Solid, that’s the one I’m – yeah. I’m throwing my hat in for that one.”
When asked who he would want to play, Isaac's obvious answer was "Snake, man." Of course he's going to say that. Solid Snake is one of the most recognizable characters in video games. The black ops agent has been starring in the franchise since the first game in 1987, and was most recently seen in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
So will this lead anywhere? Maybe, maybe not, but Vogt-Roberts caught wind of Isaac's comments and he's definitely down. In fact, he's been down with the idea since last year when he had a mock-up of a Metal Gear Solid poster with Isaac as Solid Snake.
Stand by for next tweet... https://t.co/VoOo8CaAiN— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) March 4, 2019
THIS-MUSING-IS-NOT-NEWS-PSA:— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) March 4, 2019
To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake.
The full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started, but..
Ask @Bosslogic where the idea for his brilliant mock up came from.
The ball’s in Oscar’s court. pic.twitter.com/DKM1gw0Oc2