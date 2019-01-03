'Hellboy' Gets Fired Up In Gory New Red Band Trailer

Guillermo Del Toro'smovies were a lot of fun and had a lot of wild creatures, but I wouldn't necessarily call them violent. Neill Marshall's newmovie really seems to be making use of that R-rating, as the new red band trailer is even more gory than the first. It also features more of David Harbour as the big red demon, and Milla Jojovich as the evil Blood Queen.Literal showers of blood rain down in this latest footage, which also teases Hellboy's origin (awww baby Hellboy!!), his partnership with the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, beef with Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim), and his apocalyptic destiny complete with flaming sword and crown. The rest of the cast includes Sasha Lane, Ian McShane, Thomas Haden Church, Brian Gleeson, and Sophie Okenedo.heats up theaters on April 12th.