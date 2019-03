'Good Boys' Trailer: Seth Rogen's R-Rated Middle School Comedy Is Too Vulgar For Its Stars

Okay, from the trailer for a movie I just described as a female version of Superbad , to a movie that is actually made by the people behind. And they are clearly drawing from the same R-rated playbook.is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, withwriters Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky. The result is a film that takes the sex, drugs, and misadventures of high school and throws in a handful of sixth-graders. That sounds like a very dangerous cocktail.The ever-lovable Jacob Tremblay is at the center of this story which threatens to destroy the air of innocence that has carried him pretty far up to this point.finds Tremblay as a boy who gets mixed up with some stolen drugs, angry teenage girls, and a party where he hopes to get his first kiss. Joining Tremblay are young co-stars Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon, with Lil Rey Howery, Molly Gordon, and Will Forte who seems to be gravitating to these school-aged debauchery comedies.will have its debut at SXSW before opening on August 16th.