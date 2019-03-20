3/20/2019
Elizabeth Debicki Takes Female Lead In Christopher Nolan's Next Film
So about that female lead Christopher Nolan was looking for to join John David Washington and Robert Pattinson? Well, here she is: The Great Gatsby and Widows breakout Elizabeth Debicki. She becomes the latest addition to Nolan's upcoming film, which we still don't know anything about, and frankly, we don't need to with a cast like this.
Debicki has been cast alongside Pattinson and Washington in what is expected to be another blockbuster effort from Nolan that will be shot in IMAX. And that's all we know other than the release date of July 17th 2020. Hard to believe that Debicki's first big movie role was just six years ago in Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby. Her performance in that had producers beating down her door, leading to roles in The Man Called UNCLE, Everest, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Tale, Widows, and more.
There's still an older male lead role left for Nolan to cast and at this rate it may be announced tonight. [Variety]