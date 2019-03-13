Disney Casts Alan Tudyk To Voice Iago In 'Aladdin'

Disney knows not to mess up a good thing, and they've found one with the success Alan Tudyk has brought them in numerous films, both live-action and animated. And so they've turned to him again to voice a key role in Guy Ritchie's, that of Jafar's pet parrot Iago.Tudyk has been cast in the role of Iago, replacing the screechy Gilbert Gottfried who so memorably voiced him in the 1993 animated film. Disney has been able to count on Tudyk multiple times, as he's voiced characters inand its sequel,, and. He also added a surprising amount of emotion to the voice of android K-2SO in. Those familiar with Tudyk from his role onmay be surprised to learn he's become such a prolific voice actor. He's currently voicing Mr. Nobody on the DC Universe series, too.Iago was mostly used for comic relief, which happens to be a Tudyk strength so I expect that won't change much.opens May 24th and stars Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud, Will Smith, Billy Magnussen, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, and Numan Acar.