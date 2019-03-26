DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Shazam!'

Just say the word!! We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of! The DC Universe film stars Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, and Mark Strong.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, April 2nd at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be contacted by email. Good luck!opens on April 5th.