3/26/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Shazam!'
Just say the word!! We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Shazam! The DC Universe film stars Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, and Mark Strong.
SYNOPSIS: We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).
The screening takes place on Tuesday, April 2nd at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be contacted by email. Good luck!
Shazam opens on April 5th.
