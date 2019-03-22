3/22/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of Disney's Live-Action 'Dumbo'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Disney's live-action Dumbo, directed by Tim Burton. The film stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, and Eva Green.
SYNOPSIS: From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure “Dumbo” expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, March 26th at AMC Mazza Gallerie at 7:00pm. If you'd like to enter, complete the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will receive a 4-pack of passes, so please bring your family or friends!
Dumbo opens in theaters on March 29th.
