3/11/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of Jordan Peele's 'Us'!
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Us, the highly-anticipated film from Get Out director Jordan Peele!
SYNOPSIS: Set in present day along the iconic Northern California coastline, Us, from Monkeypaw Productions, stars Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (Black Panther’s Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway.
Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family.
After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, March 19th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Thursday, March 14th and notified by email. Good luck!
Us hits theaters on March 22nd.
