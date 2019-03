David Oyelowo Sets Directorial Debut 'The Water Man' With Oprah Winfrey Producing

It's been a few years coming, but David Oyelowo and Oprah Winfrey are finally gettingoff the ground, only now with Oyelowo behind the camera. Originally set up at Disney , the film now has a new home with Winfrey exec-producing and Oyelowo pulling triple duty. Deadline reports Oyelowo will make his feature-length directing debut on, while also producing and starring in the film. Emma Needell's Black List script follows Gunner, a precocious kid who goes off in search of the mythical Water Man in hopes his ability to cheat death can save his dying mother. The story has been described asmeetsmeets. Oyelowo will play the boy's father Amos, who sets out to find his wayward son.Joining Oyelowo in the cast are Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis (), Amiah Miller (), Alfred Molina, and Maria Bello (). Winfrey and Oyelowo have worked together previously onand on the Oscar-nominated