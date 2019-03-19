3/19/2019
Christopher Nolan Adds 'BlacKkKlansman' Star John David Washington To His Next Film
What do we know about Christopher Nolan's next movie? Not much. It'll be shot in IMAX, open on July 18th 2020, and still has no title. Even the previous "Inception meets North by Northwest" descriptor has been shot down. But what we do know is that it'll star John David Washington, the son of Denzel who is forging a pretty impressive career of his own.
Washington, who is coming off accolades for his roles in BlacKkKlansman and Monsters & Men, will star in Nolan's untitled movie. Well, that's it, other than Variety's brief blurb about the movie which sounds like everything Nolan does...
“One insider described the pic as a massive, innovative, action blockbuster, which will again be shown in Imax.”
Okay, thanks for that. Anyway, Washington started to step out of his daddy's shoes with his recurring role on HBO's Ballers, but with the aforementioned films from last year he really took it up a notch. Working with someone like Nolan can only take things further. Filming begins later this year.