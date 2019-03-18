3/18/2019
'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 2 Trailer: Sabrina's Getting In Touch With Her Dark Side
Honestly, I wasn't going to post anything about the new trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Before this weekend I hadn't watched a single episode, but after spending part of Saturday in Los Angeles attending Netflix's event launching the season's second chapter, I'm actually pretty stoked for this. Immediately after the Q&A featuring Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, and more, I took in a couple more episodes and now I'm hooked.
This trailer is beyond me, though! Suddenly Sabrina has gone superbad! She's had her dark birthday, signed her name to the Dark Lord, and now things are getting a lot sexier. I don't know what happens to get us up to this point, but count me in. She better not be cheating on Harvey!
Here's the synopsis: It’s a wicked world out there, and Sabrina is brewing up trouble. After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina in Part 2, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina continues April 5. Starring Kiernan Shipka.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns to Netflix on April 5th!