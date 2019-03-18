'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 2 Trailer: Sabrina's Getting In Touch With Her Dark Side

Honestly, I wasn't going to post anything about the new trailer for. Before this weekend I hadn't watched a single episode, but after spending part of Saturday in Los Angeles attending Netflix's event launching the season's second chapter, I'm actually pretty stoked for this. Immediately after the Q&A featuring Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, and more, I took in a couple more episodes and now I'm hooked.This trailer is beyond me, though! Suddenly Sabrina has gone superbad! She's had her dark birthday, signed her name to the Dark Lord, and now things are getting a lot sexier. I don't know what happens to get us up to this point, but count me in. She better not be cheating on Harvey!Here's the synopsis:returns to Netflix on April 5th!