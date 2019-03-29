'Charlie's Angels' Bumped Two Weeks, Avoids Showdown With 'Terminator: Dark Fate'









Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth film in the vaunted franchise, and the Charlie's Angels reboot both held the November 1st 2019 release date since last fall when it was vacated by Wonder Woman 1984. Neither movie wanted to budge, even though to have both arrive on the same day likely would've meant box office doom. One of them had to go, and in this case it was Sony Pictures who blinked first.





Sony has moved Charlie's Angels down two weeks to November 15th. I know they hoped to open on the same weekend as the first Drew Barrymore/Lucy Liu/Cameron Diaz movie 19 years earlier, but $$$ is the only thing that matters, not the whims of nostalgia. Anyway, this version is directed by Elizabeth Banks, who will also take on the role of Bosley, the mysterious handler of an elite trio of agents played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. This updated approach finds the Charlie's Angels team going global with branches around the world, allowing for there to be multiple Bosleys. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play two others.





The new date still has some competition for the Angels to square off against. November 15th is also when we'll see James Mangold's Ford v. Ferrari starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, the Ian McKellen thriller The Good Liar, and Paul Feig's holiday rom-com Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke.

