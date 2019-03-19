Cardi B, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles And More Join Jennifer Lopez's Strip Club Thriller 'Hustlers'









Joining Lopez are rapper Cardi B, Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, and Oscar winner Mercedes Ruehl. Wow. Trace Lysette and Mette Towley are also in talks for roles.





While most eyes will be on Cardi B who is making her big screen acting debut, it's all about Stiles for me. We don't get to see the Save the Last Dance star in major films like this very often and I'm personally looking forward to it. As for Cardi B, she started out as an exotic dancer so maybe she can lend a bit of realism to the film, which centers on strip club dancers who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.





Filming begins later this month now. [ Deadline

We don't see as much of Jennifer Lopez on the big screen like we used to, but last year she became attached to the promising strippers-turned-criminal masterminds thriller,. Promising for more than just Lopez being attached, it also had the underrated Lorene Scafaria () attached to direct the real-life crime story. Well now we know Lopez is going to be surrounded by an incredibly diverse group of women whose reach extends into the realms of TV, film, and even hip-hop.