3/27/2019
Brie Larson Out As Toni Colette, Jessie Buckley, And More Join Charlie Kaufman's Next Film
Four years have passed since Charlie Kaufman's last directorial effort, the stop-motion Anomalisa, and fans of the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer have been eagerly awaiting what's next. Late last year we learned Oscar winner Brie Larson would be starring in Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and now today we have an update on her status as well as others who will be joining the cast.
Variety reports Toni Collette, Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman) have joined the previously-cast Jesse Plemons (Game Night) in Kaufman's adaptation of the Ian Reid novel. The story centers on Jake, who leaves his girlfriend stranded during a road trip before she can terminate their relationship.
Larson's name doesn't come up as part of the cast, meaning she has likely been replaced by Buckley in the role of Jake's girlfriend. In previous reports the focus largely centered on her character, who has been described as suicidal in the wake of her abandonment. Now the central focus seems to be on Jake, and not having read Reid's book I'm not sure which is true.
There's no start date for Kaufman's film but we know it'll be arriving on Netflix at some point. Next up for him is a writing credit on the troubled YA adaptation Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, which was supposed to open this month but was delayed due to extensive reshoots.