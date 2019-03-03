Box Office: 'How to Train Your Dragon: The HIdden World' Narrowly Holds Onto the Top Spot

1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (review)- $30M/$97M
Holding on to the top spot by a mere $3 million dollars the closing chapter of the 'Dragon' trilogy proves it worth edging out box office heavyweight 'Madea' for the top spot.
2. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral- $27M
Tyler Perry and his feminine alter-ego have tackled just about every type of event a family can run into, while $30M is still a big take for a movie made in the smart way Perry's known to operate the returns are diminishing for Madea...could this be be a funeral in more then just title?
3. Alita: Battle Angel- $7M/$72.3M
4. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part- $6.65M/$91M
5. Green Book $4.7M/$75M
The Oscar effect gives the box office numbers for Green Book a nice shot in the arm resulting in a 121% increase and pops the suprise Best Picture winner over $75 million
6. Fighting with My Family- $4.6M/$14.9M
7. Isn't It Romantic- $4.6M/$40.2M
8. Greta (review)- $4.5M
Barely making the top 10 is the other debut this week, Greta. Grabbing only a 2.5 out of 5 from Travis (see the review in the link) it's not exactly surprising but no one wants to see their debut hitting this low in the rankings. Hopefully the last of the late winter disappointments this year.
9. What Men Want- $2.7M/$49.6M
10. Happy Death Day 2U- $2.5M/$25.2M