Box Office: 'Captain Marvel' Soars Into The History Books With $455M Worldwide

1. review )- $153Mis making history already. Marvel's first solo female superhero film ('nuff respect toas their first female-led movie) opened to $153M domestically, which ranks as the seventh-best for the MCU. That number also surpasses the previous standard set bywith $103M. That film went on to set a record as the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a woman, but that number is obviously in jeopardy now with Anna Boden as a co-director. But it's globally where the real damage was done, as the film earned an incredible $455M, the most ever for a female-led movie, surpassing's $357M. That's also the second-best ever for any superhero movie behindwith $640M. Ignoring the sandbagging by audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the reviews forhave been very good. Critics have it at 79% on Rotten Tomatoes right now, while ticket buyers have graded it an 'A' on Cinemascore. In short, when's the sequel, Marvel?2.- $14.6M/$119.6M3.- $12M/$45.8M4.- $3.8M/$97.1M5.- $3.2M/$78.3M6.- $2.48M/$80.1M7.- $2.41M/$44.1M8.- $2.18M/$18.6M9.- $2.16M/$8.2M10.- $1.3M/$3.7MThe acclaimed documentary, which gathers never-before-seen footage of the 1969 spaceflight to the moon, broke into the top 10 with $1.3M. If you've never seen this film, it's definitely something you want to see at the largest screen possible. I saw it on IMAX and it's absolutely breath-taking stuff.