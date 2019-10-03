3/10/2019
Box Office: 'Captain Marvel' Soars Into The History Books With $455M Worldwide
1. Captain Marvel (review)- $153M
Captain Marvel is making history already. Marvel's first solo female superhero film ('nuff respect to Ant-Man & the Wasp as their first female-led movie) opened to $153M domestically, which ranks as the seventh-best for the MCU. That number also surpasses the previous standard set by Wonder Woman with $103M. That film went on to set a record as the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a woman, but that number is obviously in jeopardy now with Anna Boden as a co-director. But it's globally where the real damage was done, as the film earned an incredible $455M, the most ever for a female-led movie, surpassing Beauty and the Beast's $357M. That's also the second-best ever for any superhero movie behind Avengers: Infinity War with $640M. Ignoring the sandbagging by audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the reviews for Captain Marvel have been very good. Critics have it at 79% on Rotten Tomatoes right now, while ticket buyers have graded it an 'A' on Cinemascore. In short, when's the sequel, Marvel?
2.How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World- $14.6M/$119.6M
3. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral- $12M/$45.8M
4. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- $3.8M/$97.1M
5. Alita: Battle Angel- $3.2M/$78.3M
6. Green Book- $2.48M/$80.1M
7. Isn't It Romantic- $2.41M/$44.1M
8. Fighting With My Family- $2.18M/$18.6M
9. Greta- $2.16M/$8.2M
10. Apollo 11- $1.3M/$3.7M
The acclaimed documentary Apollo 11, which gathers never-before-seen footage of the 1969 spaceflight to the moon, broke into the top 10 with $1.3M. If you've never seen this film, it's definitely something you want to see at the largest screen possible. I saw it on IMAX and it's absolutely breath-taking stuff.