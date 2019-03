'Bohemian Rhapsody' Editor Wishes He Could Recut That One Embarrassing Scene

This is objectively bad. Someone with no idea about editing will notice it. My brain is on fire thinking that this is an OSCAR NOMINATED MOVIE! FUCK! People, actual fucking people, are watching scene after scene like this and are saying "bruuuh! best. movie. of. the. year"?This is objectively bad. Someone with no idea about editing will notice it. My brain is on fire thinking that this is an OSCAR NOMINATED MOVIE! FUCK! pic.twitter.com/QVDCxe2iaf January 26, 2019

may have won a bunch of Oscars, but let's keep it real; it's not a very good movie. Not terrible by any means, it's just...adequate, but afflicted with loads of problems. When editor John Ottman won an Oscar for his work on it, Film Twitter pretty much had a coronary. One scene in particular was provided as proof of the movie's problems and Ottman's failures.You've probably seen memes about the scene in question because they've been everywhere, but just in case, here it is. Don't break your neck trying to follow all of the quick cuts and disorienting angles...So yeah, that's pretty bad. At least Ottman recognizes that, too. In an interview with The Washington Post , Ottman's reaction to the memes at his expense is initial shock...he said. “Basically, the scene, which finds the band meeting their future manager outside of a pub, was part of the hectic reshoots by Dexter Fletcher after he replaced Bryan Singer. Here's a fuller description of what happened...Ottman added,Doubtful I'll ever watch an extended cut of, but I wouldn't be shocked if Ottman gets his wish.