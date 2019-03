Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, & Mark Strong Join Sam Mendes' '1917'

After a pair of James Bond movies Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes is moving ahead on his next film,, and unsurprisingly he's putting together quite the cast. Deadline reports the two biggest additions to Mendes' film are Benedict Cumberbatch and Colin Firth, but they are just the beginning.covers two young British soldiers, played by George MacKay () and Dean-Charles Chapman (), during one full day of war at the height of WWI. Joining them, Cumberbatch, and Firth are Mark Strong, Andrew Scott (), Richard Madden (), Daniel Mays (), Jamie Parker, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Claire Duburcq. It's like areunion.Mendes co-wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. If you need further reason to be excited for this, just know that Mendes will be reteaming with the great cinematographer Roger Deakins. The duo previously worked together on, andso we know this is going to look amazing.Filming onbegins on April 1st. Hopefully that's not an April Fool's prank.