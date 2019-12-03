'Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Trailer: The Dark Knight And TMNT Collide In Gotham

What happens when the Dark Knight and the Heroes on a Halfshell meet? A teamup, of course! But in true crossover fashion, they gotta fight one another before kissing and making up. A few weeks ago we learned of theanimated film, and now we can see them cross paths in a new trailer.The big guns are being brought out for this one, as the TMNT head to Gotham to stop Shredder and his Foot Clan. But first they must deal with Batman, who they thought was 1. supernatural, and 2: an urban legend, only to find out he's very real. Shredder isn't enough villainy for a teamup of this magnitude, so they threw in Penguins, Joker, and Ra's al Ghul for good measure.Lending their voices are Troy Baker as both Batman and Joker, Darren Criss as Raphael, Kyle Mooney as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn as Donatello, and Eric Bauza as Leonardo, Rachel Bloom as Batgirl, Tom Kenny as The Penguin, John DiMaggio as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong as both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazraqui as Bane, and Cas Anvar as Ra's al Ghul.gets a home release this spring.