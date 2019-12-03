3/12/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' Won't Be The Final Stan Lee Cameo
Judging by the massive Captain Marvel box office last weekend, you probably have already seen the film. And if you did, you definitely teared up during that wonderful opening tribute to the comic book legend, complete with his every appearance in the MCU. *sniffle* But that won't be the last time we see ol' Stan, as he's got a couple of Marvel appearances left to go.
We already knew Stan's cameo in Avengers: Endgame had been filmed before his untimely passing last year, but what we didn't know for sure was that he had at least one more ready to go. Kevin Feige confirmed to ET that Stan will make an appearance in Endgame, and when asked if that would continue into Spider-Man: Far From Home, he gave a positive response...
“We shot a couple of others, so we’re coming up on the last of them, yes.”
We also got a really cool cameo and tribute to Stan in last year's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and I expect that Fox will do SOMETHING to honor the man who created the X-Men. Right? They have to, don't they? I know they've said he wouldn't be in Dark Phoenix, but surely they can do something before the movie, right?