'Avengers: Endgame' Director Talks Spoilers And Tonal Differences From 'Infinity War'

“The best thing I think Marvel’s done is to galvanize the audience. It’s like a rock concert when you go to a Marvel movie on opening weekend. There’s an energy and an excitement there that you’re not going to get sitting at home. There’s a sense of community. There are people cheering and laughing and crying and following along with the story collectively in a way I don’t know you’ll see again outside of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. The emotional connection is so strong for a lot of people...It’s going to be a unique and singular experience in movie history, and people are going to want to share that experience together—even more than ‘Infinity War,’ frankly."





While Infinity War and Endgame are obviously connected, Russo stresses that both films will be different from one another tonally...





“That’s a tricky one to answer without giving anything away, but I will say that the movie is definitely unique in tone. It has its own spirit that’s different than ‘Infinity War,’ which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies. Of course, we’re handing off narratives and it’s been serialized over 22 movies. But, it’s different tonally than ‘Infinity War’ and it is told from a different point of view.”

