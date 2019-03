'Aquaman' Spinoff 'The Trench' May Be Coming "Significantly" Earlier Than 'Aquaman 2'

Are you ready to return to the world of Atlantis? Warner Bros. is making fans wait until 2022 for ansequel, but there was no way they could let such a popular corner of the DC universe lay dormant for that long. A spinoff titled The Trench and based on the horrific creatures of the deep that attacked Aquaman and Mera is also in the works, and now we're learning it may be coming sooner than expected.Speaking with THR , producer Peter Safran talked about the response to the Trench monsters, and how that is likely to speed up production on that film...One thing to keep in mind is that Safran and director James Wan have loads of experience building successful spinoffs thanks to theirhorror universe. That knowledge is going to inform their process moving forward on...Safran continued by echoing the new DCEU mandate for more standalone films, rather than-style teamups...