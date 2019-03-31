'Annabelle Comes Home' Trailer: Playing With Cursed Dolls Is A Very Bad Idea

How many warnings does it take? Since the very first time the creepy curseddoll appeared in, we knew it was not to be trifled with. It's in a locked room of other accursed objects, behind a thick glass...what more do you need? Well, there have been two movies already about the doll being out there causing havoc, and now a third,, which has debuted its first trailer.This marks the first major crossover ofas Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's Ed and Lorraine Warren will appear in the film, although they are not the focus. That falls to McKenna Grace () as their daughter Judy, whose idiot babysitter goes into the off-limits room and starts messing with shit. I mean, there's a cursed samurai armor in there! Imagine what damage that could do. We often talk about the dumb choices people make in horror movies, but this is really up there.Annabelle Comes Home co-stars Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, and is written and directed by Gary Dauberman who has freaked the crap out of us writing the first twomovies, as well as Stephen King's. Dude knows horror. So does producer James Wan who seems to have the Midas Touch when it comes to building franchises. Look for the film to arrive on June 28th.