2/05/2019
'X-Men' Producer Says 'The New Mutants' Still Expected In Theaters
Conveniently, longtime X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner says she hasn't been involved in the production of the last couple of movies. Maybe she's telling the truth in her comments from the TCAs, maybe not, but it excuses her from the multiple headaches that have come with the failed X-Men: Apocalypse, and the oft-delayed Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants films...
“I gotta tell you, I stepped back after Deadpool, before Apocalypse, and I haven’t really been hands-on in terms of Apocalypse, New Mutants and Dark Phoenix.”
Donner did address recent rumors that the troubled New Mutants film, which has gone through reshoots, rewrites, recastings, and changes in tone, may skip a theatrical release and go straight to Hulu. As far as she knows, it's still going theatrical...
“I’m being told, yes. As I say, I took a step back so that was under Simon [Kinberg]’s purview. I hope so. They worked on it hard. I do like the idea that it started off as more of a teen movie and the decision came to make it more of a horror film. I think it’s a good idea. I want to see it be released. I’m hopeful that it will. I’d hate to see it thrown to Hulu.”
As for whether Donner thinks she'll take more of an active role again once the Fox/Disney deal goes through, she can't really say but thinks it'll be up to Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige...
“I don’t know. I don’t think so. Certainly [I’ll be listed] in name credit only. It’s up to Kevin. I love the characters. They are so complicated and sympathetic and loathesome at the same time. I trust Kevin. I know Kevin will do the right thing, if I’m involved or I’m not involved. He’s going to do the right thing. You know it.”
Donner was a champion of Channing Tatum's Gambit movie and if she really has taken a step back it may account for why that film hasn't really gone anywhere. I think Marvel may want to look at her track record and see that she's always been able to meet her deadlines when it comes to the X-Men movies, and even when there was trouble behind-the-scenes they were pretty well-regarded under her care.