'X-Men' Producer Says 'The New Mutants' Still Expected In Theaters

Conveniently, longtime X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner says she hasn't been involved in the production of the last couple of movies. Maybe she's telling the truth in her comments from the TCAs, maybe not, but it excuses her from the multiple headaches that have come with the failed, and the oft-delayedandfilms...Donner did address recent rumors that the troubledfilm, which has gone through reshoots, rewrites, recastings, and changes in tone, may skip a theatrical release and go straight to Hulu . As far as she knows, it's still going theatrical...As for whether Donner thinks she'll take more of an active role again once the Fox/Disney deal goes through, she can't really say but thinks it'll be up to Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige...Donner was a champion of Channing Tatum'smovie and if she really has taken a step back it may account for why that film hasn't really gone anywhere. I think Marvel may want to look at her track record and see that she's always been able to meet her deadlines when it comes to the X-Men movies, and even when there was trouble behind-the-scenes they were pretty well-regarded under her care.