Writers Guild Award Winners Include Oscar-Snubbed 'Eighth Grade' And 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Original Screenplay

Eighth Grade

Green Book

A Quiet Place

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Documentary Screenplay

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Fahrenheit 9/11

Generation Wealth

In Search of Greatness

Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Succession

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

New Series

Barry

The Haunting of Hill House

Homecoming

Pose

Succession

Long Form Original

Castle Rock

My Dinner With Hervé

Paterno

Long Form Adapted

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Looming Tower

Maniac

Sharp Objects

Short Form New Media Original

After Forever

Class of Lies

Love Daily

West 40s

Short Form New Media Adapted

The Walking Dead: Red Machete

Animation

“Bart’s Not Dead” (The Simpsons)

“Boywatch” (Bob’s Burgers)

“Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (Bob’s Burgers)

“Krusty the Clown” (The Simpsons)

“Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (Bob’s Burgers)

“Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy)

Episodic Drama

“Camelot” (Narcos: Mexico)

“The Car” (This Is Us)

“Episode 407” (The Affair)

“First Blood” (The Handmaid’s Tale)

“Paean to the People” (Homeland)

“The Precious Blood of Jesus” (Ozark)

Episodic Comedy

“Another Place” (Forever)

“Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (Barry)

“Halibut!” (Santa Clarita Diet)

“Kimmy and the Beest!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

“Pilot” (The Kids Are Alright)

“Who Knows Better Than I” (Orange Is the New Black)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

I Love You, America

Nathan for You

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Comedy/Variety Specials

2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish

Drew Michael

The Fake News with Ted Nelms

The Oscars 2018

Quiz and Audience Participation

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Hollywood Game Night

Jeopardy!

Paid Off With Michael Torpey

Daytime Drama

General Hospital

Days of Our Lives



Children’s Episodic and Specials

“The Ersatz Elevator: Part One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events)

“Carnivorous Carnival: Park One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events)

“For the Last Time” (Andi Mack)

“Picture Day” (Alexa & Katie)

“Warehouse Towel Fight” f.k.a. “Emil Strikes Back” (Prince of Peoria)

Documentary Script - Current Events

“Trump’s Takeover,” Frontline

“Black Hole Apocalypse,” Nova

“Blackout in Puerto Rico,” Frontline

“The Gang Crackdown,” Frontline

Documentary Script - Other Than Current Events

“The Eugenics Crusade,” American Experience

“Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia, Part 1,” Frontline

“The Circus, Part One,” American Experience

“Into the Amazon,” American Experience

Video Game Writing

God of War

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Batman: The Enemy Within

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

The Writers Guild Awards aren't something I would normally waste space on this site for, but this year they sent a message to the Academy that is tough to ignore. This year the two top screenplay awards went to critically-acclaimed films that were snubbed by the Oscars. Bo Burnham's terrific middle school dramawon Best Original Screenplay, while Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty's script forwon Best Adapted Screenplay.What does this mean? Not a lot, except that there were many excellent films that couldn't edge their way into the Academy Awards. They serve as a reminder to get out there and see as much as possible; to look beyond what's popular and even what is getting momentary glory from the Academy.Anyway, here is the full list of winners, including TV and video game writing (!?!?) which I really don't give a shit about but you might.