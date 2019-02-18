Writers Guild Award Winners Include Oscar-Snubbed 'Eighth Grade' And 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

The Writers Guild Awards aren't something I would normally waste space on this site for, but this year they sent a message to the Academy that is tough to ignore. This year the two top screenplay awards went to critically-acclaimed films that were snubbed by the Oscars. Bo Burnham's terrific middle school drama Eighth Grade won Best Original Screenplay, while Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty's script for Can You Ever Forgive Me? won Best Adapted Screenplay.
What does this mean? Not a lot, except that there were many excellent films that couldn't edge their way into the Academy Awards. They serve as a reminder to get out there and see as much as possible; to look beyond what's popular and even what is getting momentary glory from the Academy.
Anyway, here is the full list of winners, including TV and video game writing (!?!?) which I really don't give a shit about but you might.
Original Screenplay
Eighth Grade
Green Book
A Quiet Place
Roma
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Documentary Screenplay
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Fahrenheit 9/11
Generation Wealth
In Search of Greatness
Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Succession
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
New Series
Barry
The Haunting of Hill House
Homecoming
Pose
Succession
Long Form Original
Castle Rock
My Dinner With Hervé
Paterno
Long Form Adapted
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Looming Tower
Maniac
Sharp Objects
Short Form New Media Original
After Forever
Class of Lies
Love Daily
West 40s
Short Form New Media Adapted
The Walking Dead: Red Machete
Animation
“Bart’s Not Dead” (The Simpsons)
“Boywatch” (Bob’s Burgers)
“Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (Bob’s Burgers)
“Krusty the Clown” (The Simpsons)
“Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (Bob’s Burgers)
“Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy)
Episodic Drama
“Camelot” (Narcos: Mexico)
“The Car” (This Is Us)
“Episode 407” (The Affair)
“First Blood” (The Handmaid’s Tale)
“Paean to the People” (Homeland)
“The Precious Blood of Jesus” (Ozark)
Episodic Comedy
“Another Place” (Forever)
“Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (Barry)
“Halibut!” (Santa Clarita Diet)
“Kimmy and the Beest!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
“Pilot” (The Kids Are Alright)
“Who Knows Better Than I” (Orange Is the New Black)
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
I Love You, America
Nathan for You
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Comedy/Variety Specials
2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
Drew Michael
The Fake News with Ted Nelms
The Oscars 2018
Quiz and Audience Participation
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Hollywood Game Night
Jeopardy!
Paid Off With Michael Torpey
Daytime Drama
General Hospital
Days of Our Lives
Children’s Episodic and Specials
“The Ersatz Elevator: Part One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
“Carnivorous Carnival: Park One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
“For the Last Time” (Andi Mack)
“Picture Day” (Alexa & Katie)
“Warehouse Towel Fight” f.k.a. “Emil Strikes Back” (Prince of Peoria)
Documentary Script - Current Events
“Trump’s Takeover,” Frontline
“Black Hole Apocalypse,” Nova
“Blackout in Puerto Rico,” Frontline
“The Gang Crackdown,” Frontline
Documentary Script - Other Than Current Events
“The Eugenics Crusade,” American Experience
“Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia, Part 1,” Frontline
“The Circus, Part One,” American Experience
“Into the Amazon,” American Experience
Video Game Writing
God of War
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Batman: The Enemy Within
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
