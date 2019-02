Warner Bros. Boss Says DC Comics Films Will Be Standalone For Now

Ever since Justice League tanked at the box office and became a public embarrassment, Warner Bros. has steered further away from an interconnected DCEU. The record-breaking success ofwas in a film that only barely touched upon its ties to other films, and the same appears to be the case for, and James Gunn's rebooted. But is it the right path to take going forward? Warner Bros. boss Kevin Tsujihara sure thinks so.Speaking with the LA Times , Tsujihara talks about what he learned from the DCEU's many ups and downs over the last few years...So you probably won't be getting as cohesive an experience as the one Marvel provides, at least not for the time being. But to be fair, not every MCU film leaned heavily on those connections, anyway.was had little to do with anything involving the Avengers, and the same goes for. And yet we recognize them as vital components of the MCU, anyway. There's no doubt Warner Bros. could follow a similar formula.And that's what Tsujihara sees, drawing inspiration from the critical and financial success of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman...Translation: don't let Zack Snyder direct anything and all will be fine. He also seems to be teasing plans for Batman and Superman, but it's interesting that they need to have an established set of films around them first, when lower-tier characters like Aquaman and Wonder Woman have been just fine on their own. Weird.Next up for the DCEU iswhich opens on April 5th, followed by Todd Phillips'which opens in October and was developed as a standalone effort.