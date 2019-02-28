'Turn Up Charlie' Trailer: Idris Elba Goes From Rockin' Parties To Playing Nanny

Idris Elba seems like a good guy. I mean, he's played some really bad dudes, but in general he looks like the kind of guy who would be the perfect nanny to a precocious child. Turns out that's what his upcoming Netflix seriesis all about.Elba plays a struggling DJ who gets the job opportunity of a lifetime. Okay, not exactly, because the job is watching over his movie star friend's wild child of a daughter. As you probably guessed, what looked like a crummy gig turns out to be a chance at redemption for Elba's character, who has never saw fit to settle down in life.I can tell you right now that I'm not really digging this, but passing up a cast that includes Elba, Piper Perabo, and JJ Feild is going to be tough. Plus we don't get that many chances to see Elba do broad comedy like this.hits Netflix on March 15th.