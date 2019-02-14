'Triple Threat' Trailer: Tony Jaa And Iko Uwais Lead An Incredible Cast Of Top Action Stars

Good lord, this is my movie right here. For fans of martial arts movies, the arrival ofsimply can't get here soon enough. A collection of the greatest cinematic ass-kickers working today have come together including's Iko Uwais,'s Tony Jaa, and's Tiger Chen. As if that wasn't enough, we even got some American badasses in there, too, such as Michael Jai White () and Scott Adkins (), along with's Celina Jade. What's the plot? Who the fuck cares!?!?!?Okay, here it is:I stopped reading after "a hit contract." Don't need to know anything more.Managing all of this insane talent is veteran stunt coordinator and choreographer Jesse V. Johnson (Beowulf), and while there have been reports of some production issues causing delays, the trailer is displays enough promise to get very pumped about.opens on March 22nd.