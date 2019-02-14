2/14/2019
'Triple Threat' Trailer: Tony Jaa And Iko Uwais Lead An Incredible Cast Of Top Action Stars
Good lord, this is my movie right here. For fans of martial arts movies, the arrival of Triple Threat simply can't get here soon enough. A collection of the greatest cinematic ass-kickers working today have come together including The Raid's Iko Uwais, Ong-Bak's Tony Jaa, and Man of Tai Chi's Tiger Chen. As if that wasn't enough, we even got some American badasses in there, too, such as Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite) and Scott Adkins (The Expendables 2), along with Wolf Warrior 2's Celina Jade. What's the plot? Who the fuck cares!?!?!?
Okay, here it is: A hit contract is taken out on a billionaires daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. A down and out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target.
I stopped reading after "a hit contract." Don't need to know anything more.
Managing all of this insane talent is veteran stunt coordinator and choreographer Jesse V. Johnson (Beowulf), and while there have been reports of some production issues causing delays, the trailer is displays enough promise to get very pumped about.
Triple Threat opens on March 22nd.