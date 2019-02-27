'The Tick' Season Two Trailer Brings Ridiculous New Heroes And Villains

has made it to season two! This is more of an achievement than it sounds, considering the cult-favorite 2001 live-action series only had one. Fifteen years later Amazon Prime revived Ben Edlund's big blue hero with the silly antennae and the first season was successful enough that a trailer for the second season has arrived.Peter Serafinowicz is back as the titular hero, and this season he's surrounded by brand new heroes and faced with all-new enemies to fight, each of them more ridiculous than the next. Here's the synopsis:returns to Amazon Prime on April 15th.