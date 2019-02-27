'The OA Part II' Trailer: Brit Marling's Polarizing Series Returns For A Mind-Bending Second Season

is back!! Wait...is this the same show that I dug so hard in 2016? While the pieces are familiar, star and co-creator Brit Marling along with her frequent collaborator Zal Batmanglij, this doesn't look much like the show which centered on the mystery of a blind woman who returns with her sight intact after being missing for seven years.The scope of Part II is definitely greater, as time and space itself appear to be on the line. The OA was a huge success for Netflix, at least in terms of viewership, but the reaction to it was as divisive as it gets, which you can say about all of Marling and Batmanglij's projects. Here's the synopsis:Also starring Jason Isaacs, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Phyllis Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Will Brill, Brendan Meyer, Ian Alexander, Brandon Perea, and Chloë Levine,hits Netflix on March 22nd.