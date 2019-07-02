'The Chaperone' Trailer: Haley Lu Richardson Is Jazz Age Icon Louise Brooks

You had me at Haley Lu Richardson. Theandstar continues to shine on her way to becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after names. The quality work she's been doing is undoubtedly what caught the attention ofwriter/director Julian Fellowes who cast her inas Jazz Age icon Louise Brooks.Richardson stars as Brooks, an aspiring dancer from Wichita, Kansas who ventures to New York City for the first time accompanied by a chaperone, played by Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern. Also in the cast are Miranda Otto as modern dance pioneer Ruth St. Denis, Blythe Danner, and Campbell Scott. Fellowes wrote the script with's Michael Engler behind the camera, having just completed work on the series' big screen spinoff.Here's the synopsis:opens in NY on March 29th and LA on April 5th.