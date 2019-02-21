'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Trailer: The Birds Are Cold And Still Very Angry

The Angry Birds are still angry, but now they're also super cold.arrives a few years after the first one earned $352M, which is probably a fraction of what the mobile game has siphoned away from addicted players. The new trailer doesn't reveal much in the way of plot, but it does reference both Vanilla Ice and, and that has to count for something.To the sounds of "Ice Ice Baby", the trailer introduces us to Zeta, the frigid new character voiced by Leslie Jones. The rest of the voice cast includes Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, Beck Bennett, Bill Hader, Nicki Minaj, and Peter Dinklage who returns as Mighty Eagle. Also new to the cast isbreakout Brooklynn Prince. She recently had a live-action role inso she's finally getting her chance to be animated.Directed by Thurop Van Orman,slingshots its way into theaters on August 16th.