'Teen Spirit' Trailer: Elle Fanning Sings Her Heart Out In Max Minghella's Directorial Debut

Hollywood is currently obsessed with exploring the nature of pop superstardom, and casting big names to headline movies on the subject. Lady Gaga's performance in A Star is Born has her staring at a possible Oscars victory, while Natalie Portman played an unusual pop princess in Vox Lux. Now it's Elle Fanning's turn in Teen Spirit, which finds the young actress performing a number of contemporary hits.
Marking the directorial debut of actor Max Minghella, Teen Spirit, which clearly draws its name from the Nirvana classic, follows a young woman who longs to escape her small town by winning a singing competition that make her a pop superstar. This is the third trailer for the film we've seen and each one is more earnest than the last. That's not a bad thing because Fanning does earnest very well, and she's clearly got the voice for songs by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, and others that she'll be performing.
Here's the official synopsis: Violet (Elle Fanning) is a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent, and ambition. Driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack, Teen Spirit is a visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story.
Also starring Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Buric, and Agnieszka Grochowska, Teen Spirit opens April 5th.