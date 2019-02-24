2/24/2019

Sylvester Stallone To Star In Dark Superhero Movie 'Samaritan'

By View Comments

Although he spent an entire career as one of the greatest action movie stars in history, Sylvester Stallone was aged-out of the whole superhero craze. Sure, he had Judge Dredd but I don't necessarily think he counts as a superhero.  He recently had a chance to change that with his small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but now Sly will be headlining his own full-fledged superhero movie.

Stallone will be starring in Samaritan, a superhero film in the works over at MGM. Penned by Bragi F. Schut, who wrote the surprisingly-good Escape Room, the story "centers on a boy learning that a missing superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier after a battle, may still be alive."

 Deadline describes Samaritan as a "dark, fresh take on the superhero genre" which is vague and sounds like company line bullshit. We'll have to wait until more details emerge and a director is named to find out if this is a good opportunity for Stallone to tap into an audience he hasn't had much chance to connect with before.

 