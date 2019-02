Sylvester Stallone To Star In Dark Superhero Movie 'Samaritan'

Although he spent an entire career as one of the greatest action movie stars in history, Sylvester Stallone was aged-out of the whole superhero craze. Sure, he hadbut I don't necessarily think he counts as a superhero. He recently had a chance to change that with his small role in, but now Sly will be headlining his own full-fledged superhero movie.Stallone will be starring in, a superhero film in the works over at MGM. Penned by Bragi F. Schut, who wrote the surprisingly-good, the story Deadline describesas a "dark, fresh take on the superhero genre" which is vague and sounds like company line bullshit. We'll have to wait until more details emerge and a director is named to find out if this is a good opportunity for Stallone to tap into an audience he hasn't had much chance to connect with before.