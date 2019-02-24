2/24/2019
Sylvester Stallone To Star In Dark Superhero Movie 'Samaritan'
Although he spent an entire career as one of the greatest action movie stars in history, Sylvester Stallone was aged-out of the whole superhero craze. Sure, he had Judge Dredd but I don't necessarily think he counts as a superhero. He recently had a chance to change that with his small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but now Sly will be headlining his own full-fledged superhero movie.
Stallone will be starring in Samaritan, a superhero film in the works over at MGM. Penned by Bragi F. Schut, who wrote the surprisingly-good Escape Room, the story "centers on a boy learning that a missing superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier after a battle, may still be alive."
Deadline describes Samaritan as a "dark, fresh take on the superhero genre" which is vague and sounds like company line bullshit. We'll have to wait until more details emerge and a director is named to find out if this is a good opportunity for Stallone to tap into an audience he hasn't had much chance to connect with before.