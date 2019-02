SPOILERS* 'Dark Phoenix' Director Explains A Major X-Man's Death

BEWARE SPOILERS!!!If you saw this morning's trailer for Dark Phoenix , you may have witnessed a major spoiler. While the troubled X-Men film doesn't come out for a few more months, we already know a key character in the franchise, one that has been a huge part of it for years, won't be surviving through to the end.The film is another chance for writer/director Simon Kinberg to get the classicright, as Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) loses control of her powers and the cosmic Phoenix Force possessing her. Unleashing untold destruction, Jean also lashes out at her friends in the X-Men, dealing a fatal blow to Mystique, who has been played by Jennifer Lawrence ever since 2010'sIn an interview with EW , Kinberg talks about the decision to kill off Mystique and at the same time remove one of the franchise's biggest stars...He continues...Kinberg's not wrong there, and he promises there will be "other major casualties in this." I think we have a pretty good idea who else could be on the chopping block. It was reported back aroundthat Lawrence, along with stars James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, were looking for a way out but decided to stick together . It looks as if Lawrence has her exit strategy.But will this be the final exit for all of the X-Men? With the Disney deal looming, a reboot of the franchise is possible, if not likely, and Kinberg stresses that he has no idea what the future holds. What he does promise is that whenopens this June it will be a fitting end, if that's what it turns out to be...