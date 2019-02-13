2/13/2019
Spike Lee And Chadwick Boseman Are Teaming For Netflix Drama 'Da 5 Bloods'
The next Spike Lee joint will take Chadwick Boseman from Wakanda to Vietnam. The Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman director will take the helm for Da 5 Bloods, a war drama headlined by the Black Panther star.
What's more, this will be Spike's first feature film with Netflix, which continues to attract some of the biggest filmmakers in the business. Da 5 Bloods is penned by Lee and BlacKkKlansman co-writer Kevin Willmott, centering on " Vietnam veterans who go back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together." The Professional's Jean Reno has a role, along with Delroy Lindo who previously worked with Lee on Malcolm X.
This is a continuation of Spike's relationship with Netflix, the home of his TV series adaptation of She's Gotta Have It. Boseman has also worked with Netflix before on the revenge flick Message from the King.
I'm excited for this, but I'm not ready to start printing invites to the Oscars just yet. BlacKkKlansman has brought Spike back to prominence, now let's just hope he can stay there.