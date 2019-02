'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Is Gettng An Alternate Universe Cut

Fresh off its Oscar win for Best Animated Feature,is set to hit homes soon. That's put renewed focus on one of the best movies of 2018 and, in my humble opinion, one of the best superhero films ever made. One of the things we've known from previous reports is that there was a lot of unused material , much of it focusing on Miles Morales' best friend and roommate, Ganke, who only had a couple of brief appearances.What we didn't know was the reason why Ganke's scenes were cut, and it turns out, according to co-director Bob Persichetti, that there was just too much of a similarity between Ganke and's Ned Leeds...revealed director Bob Persichetti to Cinemablend Thankfully, that extra footage will see the light of day as an alternate universe cut of the movie, explains co-director Rodney Rothman...And according to Slashfilm , Ganke's role would have been voiced by Pixar director Peter Sohn, best known for his work on. Pretty cool.is available now on digital, while a Blu-ray release arrives on March 19th.