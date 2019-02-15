2/15/2019
Shocker: Jared Leto's Time As The Joker May Be Over
This has been pretty obvious for a while, right? Jared Leto's gangsta version of the Joker was not well-received in Suicide Squad, but Warner Bros. set forth on future projects that would try to make him a thing. Turns out, just as we are learning that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn would be showing up less than we thought, we're also finding out the same about Leto's Joker. Like, we'll see him 100% less than before.
Inside that Forbes piece regarding the DCEU's bright future, one component of said brightness is the apparent jettisoning of Jared Leto and any Joker spinoff flicks. The Mad Love-style romance with Harley Quinn from Crazy Stupid Love writers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa is off the table. So is the planned solo Joker movie, which I think we knew was dead the instant Todd Phillips came calling with The Joker, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and opens this October.
Again, no surprise here. Despite Leto's apparent commitment to playing the Crown Prince of Crime, fans hated him in the role. He's since moved on to Sony's corner of the Marvel Universe as lead of their Morbius the Living Vampire movie, so Leto isn't hurting for things to do.