Rotten Tomatoes Is Taking Steps To Combat Online Trolls

I'm sure it still happens, but I remember when the IMDB scoring system used to be regularly abused by trolls who sought to destroy the perception of a movie before it came out. Now that Rotten Tomatoes is the rating system du jour, the toxicity has bled over to there, withandbeing the highest-profile targets. Well, since we can't have a female-led superhero movie be any kind of success, they've now begun attacking. This time, however, Rotten Tomatoes is doing something about it.In an editorial piece written on the popular website , it was announced theIncluded in that is the disabling of comments on a movie before its release date, and the "want to see" rating will no longer be a percentage but a score tallied up in real time...This won't be any good for those who just decide to wait until the movie hits theaters, but I think what's more important is that folks with an axe to grind don't dissuade others from buying a ticket. I know too many friends who look at a movie's RT score, see that it's low, and then just decide to wait and watch it at home. Like it or not, these trolls have an influence and I'm happy to see some steps are being taken to stop it. We'll have to wait and see how effective it is.