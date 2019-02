Rami Malek May Be The Next Bond Villain

Rami Malek, Bond villain? It may happen, as Variety reports the recent Oscar winner andstar is in talks for the heel role inIt's not a shock to find out that Malek's Best Actor victory for his performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has opened some doors, and Bond producers are said to be eager to land him for the film. There isn't much that can top winning an Oscar but landing a major role in a Bond movie is a pretty good way to follow that up.Possibly joining him is Billy Magnussen, the fan-favorite actor best known for his scene-stealing comedy performances. He's been extra busy of late, appearing in films such as, and. If signed he'd play a CIA operative who crosses paths with Daniel Craig's 007.Other roles needing to be filled are two Bond Girls, one a villain and another who may be a fellow agent. While recent rumors have Lupita Nyong'o eyed for one of them , nobody is officially on board as of yet.will be directed by Cary Jo Fukunaga with a script by Scott Z. Burns, and opens February 14th 2020.