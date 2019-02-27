2/27/2019
'Puss In Boots' Sequel On The Way From 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Director
Excited for a Puss in Boots sequel after all these years? No? Well, what if it's directed by Bob Persichetti, who you recently saw on the Academy Award stage winning an Oscar for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?
According to Deadline, Persichetti will jump from the Spider-Verse and into the Shrek-Verse with Puss in Boots 2. The original animated movie debuted in 2011 and earned $550M and an Oscar nomination for DreamWorks, not bad for a spinoff of the popular Shrek franchise. Antonio Banderas voiced the swashbuckling feline, but it's not clear if he'll return. Nor has a release date been pegged, although that should change soon as DreamWorks plots a return of Shrek and its many characters.
This won't be a brand new assignment for Persichetti as he served as Head of Story on the first Puss in Boots movie. He will be getting a sole directing credit for the first time in his career, although he's been instrumental in the development of The Little Prince, Shrek 2, Monsters vs. Aliens, and many other films.