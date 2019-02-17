2/17/2019
Podcast: Talking ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY, and Oscars Caving In
On this week's Cinema Royale, I'm joined by Joblo.com's Chris Bumbray to review James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's long-awaited ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL! Were the years of technical tweaking worth it? And should you see it in IMAX? Plus, the WWE's biggest film ever hits theaters in Paige biopic FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY!
All of this plus news on the Oscars fixing yet another mistake, and my quick takes on ISN'T IT ROMANTIC and HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U!
All this and more on a special return episode of Cinema Royale! And be sure to follow my podcast Cinema Royale here on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network!