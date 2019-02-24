Podcast: The Obligatory Oscar Predictions Episode!





It's time to turn the page on the movie year of 2018 with tonight's Academy Awards! And as always, I'm contractually obligated to provide my picks for this year's Oscars. Or at least it feels like I am! Of the eight movies nominated for Best Picture, who has the best shot at winning? Will it be Alfonso Cuaron's ROMA? Will Marvel's BLACK PANTHER crack the vibranium ceiling? Or will it be a dark horse like THE FAVOURITE or Spike Lee's BLACKKKLANSMAN? How awesome would his speech be if he came away with Best Director? And if they tried to play him out to music? Holy crap I want to see that!







