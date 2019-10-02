2/10/2019
Podcast: Everything is Awesome? Reviews Of The LEGO Movie 2 And A Sundance Recap!
After being away far too long, I've returned from Park City and that means Cinema Royale is back, too! I've enlisted some expert help in recapping the best of the Sundance Film Festival from Awards Circuit's Karen Peterson.
Plus, is The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part still awesome or what? And how does What Men Want hold up compared to Mel Gibson's What Women Want?
All this and more on a special return episode of Cinema Royale! And be sure to follow my podcast Cinema Royale here on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network!