Phil Lord And Chris Miller Join 'Shazam!' Writer For Sci-Fi Film 'The Last Human'









Lord and Miller will develop and possibly direct The Last Human, based on the upcoming sci-fi novel by Lee Bacon. Set 30 years after a robot apocalypse that wiped out all of humanity, a 12-year-old robot discovers a human girl named Emma who has been hiding in an underground bunker all of her life. Together they form an unlikely bond and venture on a dangerous journey. Gayden will adapt the screenplay.





The Martian author Andy Weir. Unsurprisingly, The Last Human has attracted attention from both Sony and Warner Bros. who have long histories with the duo thanks to the 21 Jump Street and Lego movies. [ This won't be next on the list for Lord and Miller as they are first slated to direct an adaptation of Artemis byauthor Andy Weir. Unsurprisingly, The Last Human has attracted attention from both Sony and Warner Bros. who have long histories with the duo thanks to theandmovies. [ THR

So 2018 was kind of a mixed bag for Phil Lord and Chris Miller. That whole thing withwas a setback, but the year ended on a high note thanks to the rave reviews and eventual Oscar nomination for. Now they're moving on to something new, a sci-fi project that will team them up with! writer Henry Gayden.