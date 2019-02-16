Oscars: Academy Changes Course, Will Present All 24 Categories Live

Proving the power of having some of Hollywood's biggest names voice their public disgust, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has changed course on their decision to award four Oscars categories during commercial breaks. There will be no tape-delay, and now all categories including Cinematography, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling and Live Action short will be broadcast live.
Keep in mind, it wasn't fan outcry that swayed their decision, but the Hollywood elite who moved the needle on this one. Here's the Academy's brief statement, which I imagine was written through gritted teeth...
“The Academy has heard the feedback from its membership regarding the Oscars presentations of four awards – Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, Makeup and Hairstyling. All Academy Awards will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, Feb. 24.
– Office of the Board of Governors, The Academy”
So there ya go. And now let's see if they can put all of this together and be off the air by midnight. The betting odds ain't good, but at least the Academy is trying to have some fun with it...
Nine days until the showtime, still tweaking the script. #Oscars https://t.co/Cv78kjDWYW— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 15, 2019