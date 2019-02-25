Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' Takes Best Picture, But 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Steals The Show

A wild and surprisingly speedy Academy Awards (clocking in at 3 hours and 15 minutes!!!) was spent defying conventional wisdom with some upset winners. If this is what diversifying the Academy will bring, I say let's have more of it, even if the choices were not the direction I would've gone. It was a huge night foras the popular rock music drama took home the most wins with four, including Best Actor for Rami Malek. It was Peter Farrelly's racially-charged feel-good filmthat won Best Picture, in what was probably the safest pick of the evening. It also managed to snag Best Original Screenplay.As for Alfonso Cuaron's, it didn't net Netflix the grand prize like they wanted but it won Best Director, Best Foreign Language, and Best Cinematography which isn't too shabby. The other big surprise was's Olivia Colman taking Best Actress when for much of the year it looked like Glenn Close's to lose. Well, she lost, so I guess that turned out to be true.The full list of winners is below!Actress In A Supporting RoleAmy Adams, “Vice”Marina de Tavira, “Roma”Emma Stone, “The Favourite”WINNER: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”Documentary FeatureWINNER: “Free Solo,” Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi“Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” RaMell Ross“Minding the Gap,” Bing Liu“Of Fathers and Sons,” Talal Derki“RBG,” Betsy West, Julie CohenMakeup and Hairstyling“Mary Queen Of Scots”“Border”WINNER: “Vice”Costume DesignMary Zophres, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”Alexandra Byrne, “Mary Queen of Scots”WINNER: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther”Sandy Powell, “The Favourite”Sandy Powell, “Mary Poppins Returns”Production DesignWINNER: “Black Panther,” Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart“First Man,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas“The Favourite,” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton“Mary Poppins Returns,” John Myhre, Gordon Sim“Roma,” Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enrı́quezCinematography“Cold War,” Lukasz Zal“The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan“Never Look Away,” Caleb DeschanelWINNER: “Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón“A Star Is Born,” Matthew LibatiqueSound Editing“Black Panther,” Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve BoeddekerWINNER: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Warhurst, Nina Hartstone“First Man,” Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan“A Quiet Place,” Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl“Roma,” Sergio Diaz, Skip LievsaySound Mixing“Black Panther”WINNER: “Bohemian Rhapsody”“First Man”“Roma”“A Star Is Born”Foreign Language Film“Capernaum” (Lebanon)“Cold War” (Poland)“Never Look Away” (Germany)WINNER: “Roma” (Mexico)“Shoplifters” (Japan)Editing“BlacKkKlansman”WINNER: “Bohemian Rhapsody”“The Favourite”“Green Book”“Vice”Actor In A Supporting RoleWINNER: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”Sam Rockwell, “Vice”Animated Feature Film“Incredibles 2”“Isle of Dogs”“Mirai”“Ralph Breaks The Internet”WINNER: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”Animated Short Film“Animal Behaviour,” Alison Snowden, David FineWINNER: “Bao,” Domee Shi“Late Afternoon,” Louise Bagnall“One Small Step,” Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas“Weekends,” Trevor JimenezDocumentary Short Subject“Black Sheep,” Ed Perkins“End Game,” Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman“Lifeboat,” Skye Fitzgerald“A Night at the Garden,” Marshall CurryWINNER: “Period. End of Sentence.,” Rayka ZehtabchiVisual Effects“Avengers: Infinity War”“Christopher Robin”WINNER: “First Man”“Ready Player One”“Solo: A Star Wars Story”Live Action Short Film“Detainment,” Vincent Lambe“Fauve,” Jeremy Comte“Marguerite,” Marianne Farley“Mother,” Rodrigo SorogoyenWINNER: “Skin,” Guy NattivOriginal Screenplay“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara“First Reformed,” Paul SchraderWINNER: “Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón“Vice,” Adam McKayAdapted Screenplay“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Joel Coen, Ethan CoenWINNER: “BlacKkKlansman,” Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins“A Star Is Born,” Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will FettersOriginal ScoreWINNER: “Black Panther”“BlacKkKlansman”“If Beale Street Could Talk”“Isle of Dogs”“Mary Poppins Returns”Original Song“All The Stars” from “Black Panther”“I’ll Fight” from “RBG”“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”WINNER: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Busters Scruggs”Actor In A Leading RoleChristian Bale, “Vice”Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”WINNER: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”Actress In A Leading RoleYalitza Aparicio, “Roma”Glenn Close, “The Wife”WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”Best DirectorSpike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”Paweł Pawlikowski, “Cold War”Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘”The Favourite”WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”Adam McKay, “Vice”Best Picture“Black Panther”“BlacKkKlansman”“Bohemian Rhapsody”“The Favourite”WINNER: “Green Book”“Roma”“A Star is Born”“Vice”