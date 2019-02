Nope, Armie Hammer Isn't In Talks For 'The Batman'

I’m not in the business of debunking bunk but considering everyone got in a tizzy over this...there is no truth to the below. Being told there haven’t even been any actor meetings for THE BATMAN. (But that doesn’t mean Reeves and WB don’t have ideas of who they would like) https://t.co/8CB8aHARID February 19, 2019

Yeah, that BATMAN rumor is false. That said, potential for this week to be very interesting on a number fronts. Sleep tight. pic.twitter.com/HCHTIkLISK February 19, 2019

I saw this rumor yesterday and ignored it because, well, the source is Revenge of the Fans . It was too bold in its headline that "Armie Hammer Is In Final Talks To Be The Batman" that I knew it better to wait for a response from Hammer himself. Well, it didn't take long. You'll be shocked to learn the rumor is complete booshit.In an interview with Yahoo UK to promote the overseas release of, Hammer shot down any talks that he's on the verge of becoming the Caped Crusader...So that's a no.Perhaps someone got their wires crossed. Maybe they found a decade-old story about Hammer playing Batman in George Miller's canceled, and thought that shit was current. Whatever. Sourcing matters, just sayin'.Anyway, Matt Reeves is expected to go young in his search for an actor to lead. Hammer is 32, which isn't exactly old, but I think they'll go even younger. With shooting to start by year's end, I expect we'll hear definitive casting news around Comic-Con time.opens on June 25th 2021.