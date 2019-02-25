New Trailer For Terry Gilliam's Long-Awaited Adventure 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

Forget, Terry Gilliam'shas had an epic journey to the screen befitting its faux hero. Over two decades in the works, and once completed having overcome legal battles that nearly shelved it for good, the adventure-comedy is finally arriving in a couple of months for a special one-night-only event. It may not be much, but for Gilliam, it must be like taking that first deep breath after nearly drowning.Starring Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver, the story follows a man who has come to believe he's the 17th-century hero Don Quixote. Also in the cast are Stellan Skarsgård, Olga Kurylenko, Joana Ribeiro, and Jason Watkins. Here's the official synopsis:The Man Who Killed Don Quixote opens April 10th.