2/25/2019
New Trailer For Terry Gilliam's Long-Awaited Adventure 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'
Forget The Irishman, Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote has had an epic journey to the screen befitting its faux hero. Over two decades in the works, and once completed having overcome legal battles that nearly shelved it for good, the adventure-comedy is finally arriving in a couple of months for a special one-night-only event. It may not be much, but for Gilliam, it must be like taking that first deep breath after nearly drowning.
Starring Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver, the story follows a man who has come to believe he's the 17th-century hero Don Quixote. Also in the cast are Stellan Skarsgård, Olga Kurylenko, Joana Ribeiro, and Jason Watkins. Here's the official synopsis:
Toby, a cynical advertising director, finds himself trapped in the outrageous delusions of an old Spanish shoe-maker who believes himself to be Don Quixote. In the course of their comic and increasingly surreal adventures, Toby is forced to confront the tragic repercussions of a film he made in his idealistic youth – a film that changed the hopes and dreams of a small Spanish village forever. Can Toby make amends and regain his humanity? Can Don Quixote survive his madness and imminent death? Or will love conquer all?
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote opens April 10th.