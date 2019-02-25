'New Mutants': Anya Taylor-Joy Doesn't Know When It's Coming Out Either

If there's one person who has been less enthusiastic about New Mutants than the rest of us, it's been star Anya Taylor-Joy. She hasn't exactly been a ray of sunshine when asked about the troubled, oft-delayed X-Men spinoff, with rumors surfacing that she has some major issues during production. The release date has been pushed back frequently over reshoots, so much so that the actress is unsure when it'll come out.
When asked about a New Mutants release date, Taylor-Joy rolled her eyes up as if looking for some divine inspiration, but all she could do was shrug her shoulders and retreat to a bland talking point about her character, Illyana Rusputin, being a badass...
"That, uh, it's coming your way at some point! And my character is sassy as fuck and mental and Russian and crazy and I love her."
Not inspiring a lot of confidence. And with the Fox/Disney deal wrapping up soon, who knows if New Mutants will actually arrive in theaters or if those stories about it going to Hulu have any validity.
Directed by Josh Boone with Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga starring, New Mutants is currently set for August 2nd.
Anya Taylor Joy says 'New Mutants' is 'coming your way at some point' 👀— Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 22, 2019
(via @The_Upcoming )pic.twitter.com/MrrkDpfNH4